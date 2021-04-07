There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About AptarGroup's (NYSE:ATR) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on AptarGroup is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$370m ÷ (US$4.0b - US$780m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

So, AptarGroup has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Packaging industry average of 10%.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of AptarGroup's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 12% from 16% five years ago. However it looks like AptarGroup might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line On AptarGroup's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that AptarGroup is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 102% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

