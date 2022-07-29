There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Altus Power's (NYSE:AMPS) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Altus Power, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.017 = US$19m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$31m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Altus Power has an ROCE of 1.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Renewable Energy industry average of 3.7%.

NYSE:AMPS Return on Capital Employed July 29th 2022

So How Is Altus Power's ROCE Trending?

The trend of ROCE doesn't look fantastic because it's fallen from 3.6% two years ago, while the business's capital employed increased by 182%. However, some of the increase in capital employed could be attributed to the recent capital raising that's been completed prior to their latest reporting period, so keep that in mind when looking at the ROCE decrease. It's unlikely that all of the funds raised have been put to work yet, so as a consequence Altus Power might not have received a full period of earnings contribution from it.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Altus Power. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 24% over the last year, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

On a final note, we found 4 warning signs for Altus Power (3 don't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

