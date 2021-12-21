There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Altair Engineering's (NASDAQ:ALTR) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Altair Engineering, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.03 = US$20m ÷ (US$1.0b - US$348m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Altair Engineering has an ROCE of 3.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 11%.

NasdaqGS:ALTR Return on Capital Employed December 21st 2021

In the above chart we have measured Altair Engineering's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Altair Engineering here for free.

So How Is Altair Engineering's ROCE Trending?

Unfortunately, the trend isn't great with ROCE falling from 18% five years ago, while capital employed has grown 663%. Usually this isn't ideal, but given Altair Engineering conducted a capital raising before their most recent earnings announcement, that would've likely contributed, at least partially, to the increased capital employed figure. Altair Engineering probably hasn't received a full year of earnings yet from the new funds it raised, so these figures should be taken with a grain of salt.

On a related note, Altair Engineering has decreased its current liabilities to 34% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

What We Can Learn From Altair Engineering's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Altair Engineering in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 177% return over the last three years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

If you want to continue researching Altair Engineering, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

While Altair Engineering may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

