There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About ACM Research's (NASDAQ:ACMR) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for ACM Research, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.097 = US$24m ÷ (US$372m - US$128m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, ACM Research has an ROCE of 9.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Semiconductor industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured ACM Research's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important.

What Can We Tell From ACM Research's ROCE Trend?

In terms of ACM Research's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 40%, but since then they've fallen to 9.7%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, ACM Research has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 34% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that ACM Research is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 489% to shareholders in the last three years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

