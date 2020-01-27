There Are Logical Reasons to Consider Selling Stocks. Coronavirus Isn't One of Them

Traders and investors woke up this morning to see futures of all the major stock indices significantly lower. The Dow is indicating an opening 400 points lower than Friday’s close, which represents a loss of 1.35%. The Nasdaq is being hit even harder, losing 154 points, or 1.68%. The reason, we are told, is the spread of the coronavirus.

I suppose that there are quite a few things that could justify a correction in the stock market from the record highs achieved last week. Coronavirus isn’t one of them.

As old-fashioned as it makes me seem these days, let’s start with a few facts: Coronavirus has killed 80 people in China so far from 2,700 reported cases, and the five cases reported in the U.S. have resulted in zero fatalities.

Coronavirus is an airborne respiratory infection that can prove fatal in some cases, much like influenza. According to the CDC, from October 1, 2019 through until January 18 of this year there have been somewhere between 8,200 and 20,000 deaths from the flu in the U.S. alone. Last flu season, influenza-related ailments caused the hospitalization of around 200,000 Americans.

Somehow, though, while that airborne respiratory virus with a massive death toll was, to use the language used to report coronavirus, ravaging the world, U.S. stocks have managed to do this over the last year:

Now if you believe that the rise is crazy given that we are in an earnings season that promises to be the fourth in a row that shows negative growth, or if you believe that impeachment or the actions that prompted it signal the end of America, or if you are scared of Bernie Sanders, or if you think that an endless trade war must have consequences at some point, then selling makes sense.

If you are scared of coronavirus, it does not.

Don’t get me wrong, if I were still working on a trading desk, I would be selling too. Not because I believed that there was anything about this story that threatened economic prosperity or stability, but because lots of other people are acting as if that is the case. When the chart for the S&P 500 looks like the one above, anything that engenders doubt can cause an oversized selloff, and no trader wants to feel left out. I would be selling for short-term profit, however, in the knowledge that the real opportunity will come when the trend reverses.

Of course, the question for traders is when will that be? As a contrarian with a long history of looking for these reversals, I can only echo the words used by Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart in Jacobellis v. Ohio with reference to obscenity: I may not be able to tell you what it will look like, but I will know it when I see it.

And I will see it. Think back to Ebola, SARS, MERS, Bird Flu, Swine Flu, and a whole host of other scary diseases that had an effect on the market. Then look at the chart since those events.

There is by definition, no telling when an illogical move will end. It is, after all, illogical. But if you can detach yourself from the hysteria for a moment and imagine a time a few weeks or months in the future when most people believe that coronavirus was something to do with infected Mexican beer, you will know that this too shall pass and that bigger the drop, the bigger the opportunity.

