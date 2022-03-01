There Are A Lot More People Worth $30 Million Now Than There Were Last Year

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

What kind of party do you throw when you're officially ultra-wealthy?

Plenty of people found out in 2021, when more than 56,000 people worldwide broke the coveted $30 million threshold that takes them from rich to really, really rich, according to a new report by consultancy group Knight Frank.

UNWHIs Without Ennui

The number of so-called Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals, those with $30 million or more in net assets, grew 9.3% to 610,568 last year. North America's UNWHIs led the charge, growing 11.2% in ranks to 233,590. Knight Frank analysts say the uptick in wealth came about thanks to pandemic conditions that sent the value of high-end assets skyward and encouraged stowing away cash:

Increases in asset prices, from property markets to equity markets and luxury collectibles, have all helped boost fortunes, according to the report, while pandemic-related restrictions and lifestyle shifts have helped amass savings and increase "levels of wealth that have not been seen for years."

Some 82% of wealth advisors and private bankers surveyed by Knight Frank said their clients' wealth increased last year, with more than half increasing by over 10%.

New Mega Money: Worldwide, it is estimated nearly 130,000 UHNWIs are self-made and under the age of 40, accounting for 21% of one-percenters with at least $30 million in assets.

Mansion With a View: All that new money had to be spent somewhere, and there was a big uptick in the prices of homes in luxury markets. In 93 of 100 high-end areas tracked by Knight Frank, home prices increased by an average of 8.4% -- with an astonishing 35% of locations seeing prices go up 10% or more. Prices in Dubai soared 44%, the biggest increase of any city, and pre-Ukraine war Moscow was just behind at 42.4%. Time will tell if that last number will fall like the ruble.







