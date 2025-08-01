There Are 2 Ways To Sign Up for My Social Security — Which Is Best for You?

The Social Security Administration lets you access your Social Security records through a portal called “my Social Security.” You used to be able to log in to my Social Security with just a username and password.

Trending Now: Social Security Full Retirement Age Went Up This Month — Why It May Continue To Rise

Find Out: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

But the SSA now requires you to select one of two more-secure methods: Login.gov or ID.me. You’ll need to create an account for whichever you choose. The question is: Which one is the better option?

Login.gov

Login.gov is the U.S. government’s site that lets you sign in to many different government websites, including Social Security, from a single account. If you have an existing Login.gov account for Global Entry or another government service, you’re already set up. Otherwise, you can create an account here.

Have your Social Security number and your government-issued ID ready when you register. You’ll also need an email address, a 12-character password and an authentication method, such as:

Face or touch unlock

Security key

Federal government employee or military ID

The website will walk you through creating a password and setting up your authentication method, so the process is straightforward and only takes a few minutes to complete.

Be Aware: Social Security Benefits Might Be Harder To Qualify for in the Future — Here’s What You Need To Know

ID.me

ID.me is a federally certified third-party identity-verification platform that, like the government’s own platform, lets you log in to your accounts at many different agencies, including federal and state government agencies and healthcare companies. If you already have an account that uses ID.me, you can use that same account for my Social Security. Otherwise, you can create an account here.

The process for creating an ID.me account is similar to the process for creating an account on Login.gov. You’ll start by entering your email address and creating a password. After that, follow the prompts to complete the registration.

Which Is Better for My Social Security: Login.gov or ID.me?

If you already have a Login.gov or ID.me account for other benefits you receive, you’re probably best off using that same one for Social Security.

Otherwise, there’s little difference between the two except that Login.gov has better authentication alternatives for people who have computer access but don’t always have access (or private access) to a phone.

However, not everyone qualifies for a Login.gov login, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. You can only use this method if you:

Have a Social Security number

Live in the U.S.

Have a state-issued ID (must be a driver’s license if you live in Alaska, Delaware, Nevada or Wisconsin)

You prefer online identification and don’t have a phone plan in your name

What Can You Do With a My Social Security Account?

Your my Social Security account makes it easy to manage your Social Security benefits. Things you can do there include:

View earnings records, benefit estimates and Social Security statements.

Change your mailing address or direct deposit information.

Replace a lost Social Security card.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: There Are 2 Ways To Sign Up for My Social Security — Which Is Best for You?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.