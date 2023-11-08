Theravance's (TBPH) Q3 Loss Narrows, Revenues Beat Marginally

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. ( TBPH ) reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted net loss of 1 cent per share, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 10 cents.

The reported loss excludes share-based compensation expense and non-cash interest expense. In the year-ago quarter, the company had incurred a loss of 9 cents per share.

The bottom line improved owing to higher collaboration revenues from Viatris VTRS and reduced research & development (R&D) and selling, general & administrative (SG&A) cost.

Revenues totaled $15.69 million, which marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.59 million. The top line was up almost 26% year over year.

Shares of Theravance have lost 13.3% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s decline of 15.1%.

Quarter in Detail

The top line almost fully comprised Viatris’ collaboration revenues in relation to Yupelri (revefenacin) sales. Yupelri collaboration revenues beat our model estimate of $15.1 million.

Theravance and Viatris have collaborated for the development and commercialization of Yupelri.

Viatris and Theravance share U.S. profits and losses received in connection with the commercialization of Yupelri. While Viatris gets 65% of the profits, Theravance receives 35%. Viatris collaboration revenues include Theravance’s 35% share of net sales of Yupelri, as well as its proportionate amount of the total shared costs incurred by the two companies.

VTRS recognizes product sales from Yupelri and also owns a stake in Theravance.

R&D expenses (including share-based compensation) totaled $8.3 million, down almost 16.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level. SG&A expenses (including share-based compensation) declined 1.2% year over year to $16.1 million.

As of Sep 30, 2023, Theravance had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $134 million compared with $167.5 million as of Jun 30, 2023.

Through September 2023, the company repurchased $294.6 million of stock of the $325 million shares authorized to be repurchased. The remaining $30.4 million worth of shares are expected to be completed by 2023-end.

2023 Guidance

Theravance continues to expect adjusted R&D expenses (excluding one-time restructuring expenses and share-based compensation) in the $35-$45 million range. Adjusted SG&A expenses (excluding one-time restructuring expenses and share-based compensation) are projected between $45 million and $55 million.

TBPH expects to generate adjusted profitability in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Pipeline Updates

Theravance is developing an investigational candidate, ampreloxetine (TD-9855), a norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor for the treatment of neurogenic orthostatic hypotension in patients with multiple system atrophy.

Theravance is currently conducting enrollment in the phase III CYPRESS study, evaluating ampreloxetine in the given patient population. During the quarter, the company continued with the expansion of the study into different geographical locations. The CYPRESS study is expected to complete patient enrollment by the second half of 2024.

