Markets
TBPH

Theravance Shares Whipsaw After Deciding To Sell Royalty Rights Of GSK's Trelegy Ellipta

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) are currently trading down nearly 1% at $8.54 after gapping up more than 8% on Thursday. This follows the company's decision to sell royalty rights of GSK's Trelegy Ellipta to Royalty Pharma for more than $1.5 billion. The transaction includes an upfront payment of about $1.1 billion, and up to $450 million on achieving certain milestones.

Additionally, Royalty Pharma will invest up to $40 million to develop Theravance' late-stage therapeutic, ampreloxetine in Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). This includes an upfront payment of $25 million and $15 million on approval of the drug.

In return, Royalty Pharma will receive future unsecured royalties of 2.5% on annual global net sales up to $500 million and 4.5% on annual global net sales over $500 million.

The company plans to initiate the Phase 3 study of ampreloxetine in early 2023.

TBPH has traded in the range of $6.10-$14.91 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TBPH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular