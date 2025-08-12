Theravance Sales Jump 83 Percent

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) grew 83.2% year over year to $26.2 million in Q2 2025, Revenue (GAAP) exceeded analyst expectations by approximately $0.27 million.

Net income (GAAP) reached $54.8 million, driven mainly by a one-time $75.1 million gain from the TRELEGY royalty asset sale.

YUPELRI collaboration revenue rose 31% year over year in Q2 2025, but underlying demand grew 4% year over year in Q2 2025, with most of the net sales increase due to favorable pricing.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH), a biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory medicines and rare disease therapeutics, reported its Q2 2025 results on August 12, 2025. The company’s revenue (GAAP) grew to $26.2 million, slightly ahead of analyst estimates at $25.93 million. Net income (GAAP) of $54.8 million was reported, reflecting a non-recurring gain from the sale of the TRELEGY royalty asset. Excluding one-time gains, operational profitability remained limited. The period showed robust commercial progress in YUPELRI but highlighted a shift toward a more concentrated revenue base and reliance on upcoming milestones for future growth.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) ($0.08) $0.67 N/A n/a Revenue (GAAP) $26.2 million $25.93 million $14.3 million 83.2 % Net Income (GAAP) $54.8 million ($16.5 million) N/A R&D Expense $10.5 million $10.0 million 5.0 % SG&A Expense $18.4 million $17.1 million 7.6 %

Theravance Biopharma: Business Model and Focus

Theravance Biopharma develops and commercializes respiratory therapies and medicines for rare diseases. Its main product is YUPELRI, a once-daily nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), marketed through a partnership with Viatris. The company also pursues clinical programs in neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH), notably through the late-stage development of ampreloxetine, a norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor for patients with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).

Recent strategy has zeroed in on expanding YUPELRI in both the US and international markets, advancing ampreloxetine through pivotal clinical trials, and monetizing legacy assets such as TRELEGY via one-time royalty sales and milestone-based agreements. Key success factors now revolve around YUPELRI’s US commercial performance, progress in late-stage clinical trials, effective capital deployment, and the outcome of an ongoing strategic review seeking to enhance shareholder value.

Operational and Financial Highlights for the Quarter

Revenue (GAAP) grew 83.2% year over year, propelled by a $7.5 million non-recurring milestone for YUPELRI’s approval in China and by ongoing US commercialization efforts for the product. Collaboration revenue from Viatris for YUPELRI reached $18.7 million, up 31% year over year, echoing strong net sales in the US that hit $66.3 million, a 22% increase from the previous year. However, underlying demand for YUPELRI in the US advanced by just 4% year over year as most of the headline net sales growth came from a one-time favorable net pricing adjustment, indicating future growth rates could normalize as pricing effects fade.

SG&A expense rose 7.6% to $18.4 million, reflecting ongoing investment in pre-launch activities for ampreloxetine and commercial support for YUPELRI. R&D expense (GAAP) increased 5.0% to $10.5 million year over year, influenced by progress in the phase 3 “CYPRESS” trial for ampreloxetine. Share-based compensation across both categories totaled $4.5 million, down from $5.4 million in Q2 2024.

The quarter’s large net income figure stemmed from the sale of the company’s remaining TRELEGY royalty interest to GlaxoSmithKline for $225 million, producing a $75.1 million net gain. This asset sale, a result of the company’s Strategic Review Committee, provided a substantial boost to liquidity but will reduce future recurring royalty income. After the sale, Theravance expects to receive milestone payments on TRELEGY if global net sales reach threshold levels of $3.41 billion and $3.51 billion in 2025 and 2026, worth $50 million and $100 million, respectively, and may also receive a $25 million milestone in 2025 if a lower threshold is met.

The company’s cash position surged, ending the quarter at $338.8 million, with no debt. While this improves operational flexibility and supports the ampreloxetine pipeline, a high income tax expense of $18.4 million, linked to the royalty asset sale, reduced normalized (non-GAAP) profitability for the period. Excluding these one-time impacts, the company posted a Non-GAAP net loss from operations of $4.2 million, a slight improvement from $6.25 million (non-GAAP) in Q2 2024.

Milestones for both YUPELRI and TRELEGY remain important future revenue sources. The company received a $7.5 million milestone payment for YUPELRI’s approval in China and expects a potential $25 million milestone if US YUPELRI sales reach $250.0 million in a calendar year. Five of eight US Paragraph IV patent challengers for YUPELRI have settled, reducing near-term generic risk but leaving some exposure several years out. In the hospital market, YUPELRI shipment volumes increased 31% year over year, with company management citing robust execution by its US commercial and hospital channel teams.

Business Description, Pipeline, and Partnerships

YUPELRI’s role as a nebulized LAMA (long-acting muscarinic antagonist) for COPD is central to the company’s business, providing the bulk of recurring operating revenue. Theravance receives a 35 % share of net profits from US YUPELRI sales under its collaboration with Viatris. The hospital channel, in particular, has grown as a focus, with efforts to convert inpatient starts to long-term maintenance therapy in the community segment.

The ampreloxetine program occupies a pivotal position in the pipeline. Ampreloxetine, developed as a therapy for nOH in MSA patients, is in phase 3 (CYPRESS) with trial enrollment expected to complete by late summer 2025. Top-line results are anticipated around six months after enrollment closure. This therapeutic approach targets a small, high-need patient population and carries Orphan Drug Designation, which could provide US market exclusivity if approved. Pre-launch engagement with payers and preparations are underway, but value realization hinges on successful trial readout, likely in the first half of 2026.

Following the TRELEGY royalty sale, Theravance now expects further milestone-only revenue streams. TRELEGY is a once-daily, triple-therapy inhaler for COPD and asthma, which had $1.1 billion in global net sales in Q2 2025, as reported by GlaxoSmithKline. These milestones, paid by Royalty Pharma, provide near-term cash inflows, but routine operational income from TRELEGY royalties will not return until at least mid-2029.

The company’s strategic partnerships with Viatris and Royalty Pharma are vital, enabling Theravance to outsource key aspects of commercialization and product distribution. The ongoing process by the Strategic Review Committee resulted in the TRELEGY asset sale as the first step, but further actions—such as asset sales, business combinations, or capital returns—are under consideration. No timeline or additional details have been provided on possible next moves.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Focus Areas

Management reaffirmed all 2025 guidance metrics, projecting R&D costs (excluding share-based compensation) between $32 million and $38 million for the full year 2025, and SG&A expense (excluding share-based compensation) between $50 million and $60 million for the full year 2025. Full-year share-based compensation is expected to range from $18 million to $20 million. Theravance expects operating losses and cash burn, on a Non-GAAP basis, to remain similar to 2024 levels.

For forward periods, investors will be watching the sustainability of YUPELRI’s operational growth, especially as pricing-related tailwinds normalize and demand growth remains modest. Attention will also focus on the outcome of the ampreloxetine CYPRESS trial in late 2025 and subsequent regulatory actions, as this is the main near-term pipeline catalyst. Capital deployment remains a point of investor focus, particularly regarding possible acquisitions or return of excess cash, as the board continues its strategic review. No additional capital return plans or partnership announcements were disclosed this quarter.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

