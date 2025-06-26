BioTech
TBPH

Theravance To Receive Milestone Payment From Viatris For Regulatory Approval Of YUPELRI In China

June 26, 2025 — 06:48 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) announced that Viatris Inc. has secured regulatory approval from China's National Medical Products Administration for YUPELRI inhalation solution, the first once-daily nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist approved for maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in China.

The approval triggers a one-time $7.5 million milestone from Viatris to Theravance, which is expected to be received in third quarter, 2025. Theravance Biopharma is also eligible for further sales-based milestones of up to $37.5 million and tiered royalties of 14% to 20% on net sales in China.

