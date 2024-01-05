Theravance Biopharma: Phase 4 PIFR-2 Study Fails To Meet Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) announced results from the Phase 4 PIFR-2 study of YUPELRI inhalation solution, the nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist approved in the U.S. for maintenance treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease or COPD. The study did not show a statistically significant difference between YUPELRI and Spiriva HandiHaler on the primary endpoint, change from baseline in trough forced expiratory volume in one second at Day 85.

CEO Rick Winningham said: "While the primary endpoint in the Phase 4 PIFR-2 study was not met, YUPELRI demonstrated an efficacy and safety profile consistent with its performance in other clinical studies."

