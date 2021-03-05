Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (Symbol: TBPH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.27, changing hands as high as $19.53 per share. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TBPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TBPH's low point in its 52 week range is $14.48 per share, with $31.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.45.

