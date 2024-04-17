Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Price Target Increased by 10.00% to 15.71

The average one-year price target for Theravance Biopharma (NasdaqGM:TBPH) has been revised to 15.71 / share. This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior estimate of 14.28 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 62.11% from the latest reported closing price of 9.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Theravance Biopharma. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBPH is 0.14%, an increase of 10.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.81% to 50,731K shares. The put/call ratio of TBPH is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Weiss Asset Management holds 7,457K shares representing 15.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baupost Group holds 7,419K shares representing 15.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Madison Avenue Partners holds 7,012K shares representing 14.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Irenic Capital Management holds 2,761K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 2,168K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,008K shares, representing an increase of 7.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBPH by 19.17% over the last quarter.

Theravance Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to create transformational medicines to improve the lives of patients suffering from serious illnesses. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.