Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Price Target Increased by 28.23% to 27.25

The average one-year price target for Theravance Biopharma (NasdaqGM:TBPH) has been revised to $27.25 / share. This is an increase of 28.23% from the prior estimate of $21.25 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $44.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.89% from the latest reported closing price of $18.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Theravance Biopharma. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 6.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBPH is 0.11%, an increase of 0.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.62% to 51,990K shares. The put/call ratio of TBPH is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madison Avenue Partners holds 9,511K shares representing 18.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Weiss Asset Management holds 7,457K shares representing 14.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 4,950K shares representing 9.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Irenic Capital Management holds 2,761K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Park West Asset Management holds 1,284K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,799K shares , representing a decrease of 40.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBPH by 5.25% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.