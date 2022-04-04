Theravance Biopharma says hypotension drug failed to meet primary goal

April 4 (Reuters) - Theravance Biopharma Inc TBPH.O said on Monday its experimental drug to treat a form of hypotension failed to meet its primary goal for the overall population of patients for which it was being tested.

