Theravance Biopharma says hypotension drug failed to meet primary goal

Leroy Leo Reuters
Theravance Biopharma Inc said on Monday its experimental drug to treat a form of hypotension failed to meet its primary goal for the overall population of patients for which it was being tested.

April 4 (Reuters) - Theravance Biopharma Inc TBPH.O said on Monday its experimental drug to treat a form of hypotension failed to meet its primary goal for the overall population of patients for which it was being tested.

