Theravance Biopharma Inc. Q1 Loss misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) reported Loss for first quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$22.1 million, or -$0.35 per share. This compares with -$25.9 million, or -$0.34 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.2% to $10.4 million from $13.2 million last year.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$22.1 Mln. vs. -$25.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.35 vs. -$0.34 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.26 -Revenue (Q1): $10.4 Mln vs. $13.2 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.