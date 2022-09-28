Markets
Theravance Biopharma Announces Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) announced a modified Dutch auction tender offer to purchase up to $95 million of its ordinary shares, par value $0.00001 per share. The company is offering to purchase up to $95 million of its shares, at a purchase price not greater than $10.50 nor less than $9.75 per share, in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest. The offer will expire on November 10, 2022.

The modified Dutch auction tender offer allows shareholders to indicate how many shares and at what price or within the provided range they wish to tender their shares.

