Theravance Bio (TBPH) Down 2.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Theravance Biopharma (TBPH). Shares have lost about 2.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Theravance Bio due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Theravance Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates

Theravance Biopharma incurred an adjusted loss of $1.14 per share in first-quarter 2020, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 but narrower than the year-ago loss of $1.32.

Adjusted loss in the quarter excluded a loss on the extinguishment of debt.

Total revenues of $19.9 million in the quarter beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18 million. Also, the top line improved significantly year over year, mainly owing to higher revenues recognized from the collaboration agreements with Mylan and J&J.

Total revenues in the first quarter comprised collaboration revenues worth $6.6 million from Janssen and a $11.7-million amount received from Mylan in relation to Yupelri. Total revenues also included licensing revenues of $1.6 million.

Quarterly Details

Research & development expenses were $66 million, up 22.6% from the year-ago quarter, primarily due to higher external cost pertaining to pipeline development.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose 4.3% to $26.3 million due to higher share-based compensation and employee-related expenses.

As of Mar 31 2020, Theravance had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $492.1 million compared with $285.8 million as of Dec 31, 2019.

2020 Outlook

Theravance maintained its financial guidance for 2020. For the full year, the company anticipates operating loss (excluding non-cash share-based compensation) in the range of $205-$225 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision flatlined during the past month. The consensus estimate has shifted -7.41% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Theravance Bio has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the lowest quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Theravance Bio has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.