Theravance Bio (TBPH) Down 13% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Theravance Biopharma (TBPH). Shares have lost about 13% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Theravance Bio due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Theravance Q1 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Theravance incurred a loss of $1.24 cents per share in the first quarter of 2021, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.05 but narrower than the year-ago loss of $1.40

Total revenues of $14.3 million in the quarter also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.5 million. Revenues were down 28.2% year over year.

Total revenues comprised collaboration revenues worth $3.9 million from Janssen and $10.4 million from the collaboration agreement with Viatris in relation to Yupelri.

Quarter in Detail

Research & development expenses were $67.6 million, up 2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses were up 16.3% year over year to $30.6 million.

As of Mar 31, 2021, Theravance had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $210 million compared with $292.9 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

2021 Guidance

Theravance expects R&D expense to be in the range of $195-$225 million and SG&A expense between $80 million and $90 million in 2021.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month. The consensus estimate has shifted -8.69% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Theravance Bio has a poor Growth Score of F, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the bottom 20% quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Theravance Bio has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.