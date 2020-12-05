Theravance Bio (TBPH) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Theravance Biopharma (TBPH). Shares have lost about 12.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Theravance Bio due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Theravance Earnings Miss Estimates in Q3, Revenues In Line

Theravance incurred a loss of $1.16 per share in the reported quarter, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 98 cents and the year-ago loss of $1.05 as well.

Total revenues of $18.3 million in the quarter were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line increased 47.6% year over year, mainly on higher revenues from the collaboration agreement with Mylan.

Total revenues comprised collaboration revenues worth $7.3 million from Janssen and $11 million from the collaboration agreement with Mylan in relation to Yupelri.

Quarterly Details

Research & development expenses were $67.4 million, up 29.6% from the year-ago quarter, primarily due to higher external cost pertaining to pipeline development.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose 7.4% to $27.5 million due to employee-related expenses resulting from higher compensation-related cost.

As of Sep 30, 2020, Theravance had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $358.3 million compared with $438.3 million as of Jun 30, 2020.

2020 Outlook

The company anticipates operating loss (excluding non-cash share-based compensation) in the range of $225-$235 million, higher than the earlier projection of $205-$225 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month. The consensus estimate has shifted -19.02% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Theravance Bio has a poor Growth Score of F, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the fifth quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Theravance Bio has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

