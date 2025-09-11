Theravance Bio (TBPH) Up 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Theravance Biopharma (TBPH). Shares have added about 9.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Theravance Bio due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Theravance's Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Theravance reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted net loss of 8 cents per share, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 14 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company had incurred an adjusted loss of 13 cents per share.

Total revenues in the second quarter came in at $26.2 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17 million. Revenues surged 83.2% year over year, owing to increased collaboration revenues from partner Viatris as well as licensing revenues.

Quarter in Detail

The top line comprised Viatris’ collaboration revenues in relation to Yupelri sales and licensing revenues.

Theravance’s revenues from the Viatris collaboration were $18.7 million in the second quarter, up 31% year over year.

During the quarter, Theravance received a milestone payment of $7.5 million (licensing revenue) from Viatris following the approval of Yupelri in China.

Research and development expenses (excluding share-based compensation) totaled $9.5 million, up almost 8% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding share-based compensation) increased around 16.4% year over year to $12.8 million.

As of June 30, 2025, Theravance had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $338.8 million compared with $130.9 million as of March 31, 2025.

2025 Guidance

Theravance reaffirmed its financial guidance for 2025.

The company continues to expect adjusted R&D expenses (excluding share-based compensation) in the $32-$38 million range in 2025. Adjusted SG&A expenses (excluding share-based compensation) are still projected between $50 million and $60 million.

Theravance continues to expect share-based compensation expenses of $18-$20 million in 2025.

The company expects both adjusted losses and cash burn in 2025 to be similar to 2024 levels.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted 36.84% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Theravance Bio has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a C. Following the exact same course, the stock has a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Theravance Bio has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Theravance Bio belongs to the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Another stock from the same industry, United Therapeutics (UTHR), has gained 28% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended June 2025.

United Therapeutics reported revenues of $798.6 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +11.7%. EPS of $6.41 for the same period compares with $5.85 a year ago.

United Therapeutics is expected to post earnings of $6.75 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +5.6%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -2.1%.

United Therapeutics has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.