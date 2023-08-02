Theratechnologies (THTX) Price Target Increased by 169.59% to 7.62

The average one-year price target for Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) has been revised to 7.62 / share. This is an increase of 169.59% from the prior estimate of 2.83 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.46 to a high of 11.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 220.13% from the latest reported closing price of 2.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Theratechnologies. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THTX is 0.04%, a decrease of 37.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 24,646K shares. The put/call ratio of THTX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Soleus Capital Management holds 9,091K shares representing 9.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,799K shares, representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THTX by 31.58% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 3,408K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,830K shares, representing a decrease of 12.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THTX by 27.72% over the last quarter.

Worth Venture Partners holds 847K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 952K shares, representing a decrease of 12.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THTX by 30.71% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 543K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 519K shares, representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THTX by 19.62% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 434K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Theratechnologies Background Information

Theratechnologies is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs.

