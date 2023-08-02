News & Insights

Stocks
THTX

Theratechnologies (THTX) Price Target Increased by 169.59% to 7.62

August 02, 2023 — 05:56 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) has been revised to 7.62 / share. This is an increase of 169.59% from the prior estimate of 2.83 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.46 to a high of 11.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 220.13% from the latest reported closing price of 2.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Theratechnologies. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THTX is 0.04%, a decrease of 37.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 24,646K shares. THTX / Theratechnologies Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of THTX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

THTX / Theratechnologies Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Soleus Capital Management holds 9,091K shares representing 9.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,799K shares, representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THTX by 31.58% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 3,408K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,830K shares, representing a decrease of 12.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THTX by 27.72% over the last quarter.

Worth Venture Partners holds 847K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 952K shares, representing a decrease of 12.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THTX by 30.71% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 543K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 519K shares, representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THTX by 19.62% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 434K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Theratechnologies Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Theratechnologies is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THTX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.