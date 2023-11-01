Theratechnologies (THTX) Price Target Increased by 16.41% to 5.54

The average one-year price target for Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) has been revised to 5.54 / share. This is an increase of 16.41% from the prior estimate of 4.76 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.12 to a high of 6.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 515.75% from the latest reported closing price of 0.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Theratechnologies. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THTX is 0.06%, an increase of 25.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 23,915K shares. The put/call ratio of THTX is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Soleus Capital Management holds 9,326K shares representing 20.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,091K shares, representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THTX by 14.38% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 3,405K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,408K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THTX by 16.17% over the last quarter.

Worth Venture Partners holds 847K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 444K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THTX by 573.96% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 418K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Theratechnologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Theratechnologies is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs.

