News & Insights

Stocks

Theratechnologies Secures Financing for Strategic Growth

December 05, 2024 — 11:01 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Theratechnologies has secured a $40 million financing deal with TD Bank, allowing for potential expansion to $60 million, and an additional $15 million loan from Investissement Québec. This strategic move will help the company repay existing obligations and support its growth initiatives, offering lower interest rates and financial flexibility. Investors may see this as a positive step towards strengthening Theratechnologies’ financial stability and long-term growth.

For further insights into TSE:TH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.