Theratechnologies Secures Financing for Strategic Growth

Theratechnologies has secured a $40 million financing deal with TD Bank, allowing for potential expansion to $60 million, and an additional $15 million loan from Investissement Québec. This strategic move will help the company repay existing obligations and support its growth initiatives, offering lower interest rates and financial flexibility. Investors may see this as a positive step towards strengthening Theratechnologies’ financial stability and long-term growth.

