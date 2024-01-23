News & Insights

Theratechnologies Says FDA Needs More Time To Decide On Tesamorelin F8 SBLA

January 23, 2024 — 08:24 am EST

(RTTNews) - Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) Tuesday said it received update from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for the F8, or 8-times more concentrated formulation, of tesamorelin.

A decision from the FDA was expected on January 22, but the regulator has notified the company that it is taking more time to review the application.

Tesamorelin is the only medication approved in the U.S. for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV patients with lipodystrophy.

