News & Insights

Stocks

Theratechnologies resumes production of Egrifta SV

December 03, 2024 — 04:41 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Theratechnologies (THTX) announced that the production of Egrifta SV has resumed following a voluntary shutdown of the company’s contract manufacturer’s facility to address observations from an inspection by the FDA. One newly manufactured batch of Egrifta SV has completed standard quality control and will be available for release to the market upon approval from the FDA of a prior approval supplement, which the company is expected to file around mid-December 2024. The manufacturing of two additional batches of Egrifta SV is currently underway. The company implemented measures to carefully manage existing inventory levels of Egrifta SV to meet patient demand until mid-January 2025. Theratechnologies continues to collaborate closely with the relevant divisions of the FDA and other key stakeholders to avoid a shortage at the patient level in 2025. The company will update the market on any further material developments.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on THTX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.