Theratechnologies : EGRIFTA WR Now Available For HIV Patients With Excess Abdominal Fat

(RTTNews) - Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX, TH.TO) announced the availability of EGRIFTA WR (tesamorelin) for injection, approved earlier this year by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in adult patients with HIV-associated lipodystrophy.

The company noted that the new, improved formulation of tesamorelin for injection - the only medication approved in the U.S. for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in adults with HIV who have lipodystrophy - will gradually replace EGRIFTA SV, the current formulation.

According to the company, Specialty pharmacies are now ordering EGRIFTA WR to fill prescriptions for the new formulation. EGRIFTA SV will continue to be available during a transitional period as managed care plans increasingly provide coverage for EGRIFTA WR.

EGRIFTA WR only needs weekly reconstitution and requires less than half the injection volume as EGRIFTA SV, which is reconstituted daily. The product is supplied as four single-patient-use vials, each containing 11.6 mg of tesamorelin, sufficient for seven daily injections. The daily dose is 1.28 mg injected subcutaneously. EGRIFTA WR can be stored at room temperature (20° to 25° C) before and after reconstitution. The EGRIFTA WR formulation is patent protected in the U.S. until 2033.

