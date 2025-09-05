Markets

Theratechnologies : EGRIFTA WR Now Available For HIV Patients With Excess Abdominal Fat

September 05, 2025 — 07:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX, TH.TO) announced the availability of EGRIFTA WR (tesamorelin) for injection, approved earlier this year by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in adult patients with HIV-associated lipodystrophy.

The company noted that the new, improved formulation of tesamorelin for injection - the only medication approved in the U.S. for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in adults with HIV who have lipodystrophy - will gradually replace EGRIFTA SV, the current formulation.

According to the company, Specialty pharmacies are now ordering EGRIFTA WR to fill prescriptions for the new formulation. EGRIFTA SV will continue to be available during a transitional period as managed care plans increasingly provide coverage for EGRIFTA WR.

EGRIFTA WR only needs weekly reconstitution and requires less than half the injection volume as EGRIFTA SV, which is reconstituted daily. The product is supplied as four single-patient-use vials, each containing 11.6 mg of tesamorelin, sufficient for seven daily injections. The daily dose is 1.28 mg injected subcutaneously. EGRIFTA WR can be stored at room temperature (20° to 25° C) before and after reconstitution. The EGRIFTA WR formulation is patent protected in the U.S. until 2033.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

THTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.