TherapeuticsMD's CEO To Step Down; President Hugh O'Dowd Named Replacement

(RTTNews) - TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD), an American healthcare company focused on women's wellbeing, said on Thursday that its co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Robert Finizio will step down. The company appointed its current President Hugh O'Dowd as the new chief executive effective December 31 or before.

Finizio will continue with the TherapeuticsMD and has already been appointed as Vice-Chair of the Board.

O'Dowd previously served as President, CEO, and member of the Board of Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company until its acquisition by BioNTech SE in 2020. Prior to Neon Therapeutics, he spent over 20 years in a variety of senior leadership roles at Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation.

