TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) closed the most recent trading day at $1.63, moving +1.24% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.14% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.99%.

Heading into today, shares of the woman's health care product company had gained 4.97% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 3.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TXMD as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 2, 2021. On that day, TXMD is projected to report earnings of -$0.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 47.37%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.28 million, up 33.81% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TXMD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 24.72% lower. TXMD currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.