Markets
TXMD

TherapeuticsMD Turns To Profit In Q2 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD), a women's healthcare company, reported Monday that its second-quarter net income was $112.28 million or $12.39 per share, compared to net loss of $42.65 million or $5.41 per share a year ago.

Total net revenue grew to $28.56 million from last year's $23.00 million.

Hugh O'Dowd, CEO of TherapeuticsMD, said, ""We saw solid revenue growth during the quarter, with an increase of 24% over the prior year period, while also experiencing a 21% decrease in operating expenses. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's recent approval of our supplemental new drug application for ANNOVERA has significantly enhanced our ability to meet demand for the product."

The company said it recently repaid $120 million dollars of debt with the proceeds of divestiture of vitaCare unit.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, TherapeuticsMD shares were trading at $9.97, up 8.25 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TXMD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular