TherapeuticsMD To License Its Products To Mayne Pharma

(RTTNews) - TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) said that it has entered into agreements to license its products to an affiliate of Australia's Mayne Pharma Group Limited for commercialization in the United States.

TherapeuticsMD will grant Mayne Pharma an exclusive license to commercialize the Company's Imvexxy, Bijuva, and its prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands and will assign to Mayne Pharma the company's exclusive license to commercialize Annovera in the United States.

In addition, TXMD will sell to Mayne Pharma certain assets to allow Mayne Pharma to commercialize the Products, including inventory.

As per the terms of the agreements, TherapeuticsMD will receive about $153.1 million in consideration at closing (including about $13.1 million for acquired net working capital), up to about $42.6 million in minimum royalty payments, and up to $30.0 million in additional milestone payments.

The transaction is expected to close at the end of 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.