Population Health Investment, a blank check company targeting a therapeutics business, raised $150 million by offering 15 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Director Clive Meanwell, who is a Founding Partner of Population Health Partners and founded The Medicines Company in 1996. He is joined by Executive Chairman Ian Read, who previously served as CEO of Pfizer from 2010 to 2019, and CFO Chris Visioli, the former CFO of The Medicines Company. Population Health Investment plans to leverage its management team's experience to target the healthcare therapeutics sector in the US and other developed countries.



Population Health Investment plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PHICU. J.P. Morgan acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Therapeutics SPAC Population Health Investment prices $150 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



