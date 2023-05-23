Theralink To Be Bought By IMAC Holdings In Stock-for-stock Reverse Merger

(RTTNews) - Healthcare companies, Theralink Technologies, Inc. (THER) and IMAC Holdings, Inc. (BACK) announced on Tuesday that they have inked a deal through which Theralink will merge with a newly-formed wholly-owned unit of IMAC in a stock-for-stock reverse merger transaction.

Post transaction, Theralink will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of IMAC. The new combined company will focus on end-to-end proteomics testing, growing areas of medicine.

In the stock for stock reverse merger whereby all of Theralink's outstanding equity interests are to be exchanged for shares of IMAC shares.

Theralink stakeholders will own around 85% of the combined company, and pre-merger IMAC equity holders are expected to own approximately 15%.

The merger is scheduled to be closed late in the third or early in the fourth quarter.

Dr. Mick Ruxin, CEO of Theralink, said: "It is anticipated that the potential merger and listing will allow the company broader access to capital, which will be invested in our business to accelerate market access and reimbursement initiatives for our clinical patient testing, expand our product offering portfolio and research initiatives, and increase our laboratory throughput…"

