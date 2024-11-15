Theralase Technologies Raises Funds for Cancer Research

Theralase Technologies (TSE:TLT) has released an update.

Theralase Technologies has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising approximately $666,400 through the issuance of units consisting of common shares and warrants. The funds will be used to advance their Phase II clinical study for bladder cancer, as well as for preclinical research and general corporate purposes.

