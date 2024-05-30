News & Insights

Theralase Reports Decreased Q1 Revenue and Net Loss

May 30, 2024 — 07:50 am EDT

Theralase Technologies (TSE:TLT) has released an update.

Theralase Technologies Inc. has reported a 15% drop in total revenue for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, with a notable 33% decrease in gross margin. Despite reduced revenues, the company has managed to lower its net loss by 10%, reflecting a decrease in operating expenses across various departments. A conference call is scheduled for June 6th to discuss these financial and operational results in detail.

