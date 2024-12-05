Theralase Expands Clinical Trial for Bladder Cancer

Theralase Technologies (TSE:TLT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Theralase Technologies has opened a new clinical study site at St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton in Canada to advance its promising anti-cancer therapy for bladder cancer. The Phase II study has shown that over 68% of treated patients achieved a positive response, highlighting the potential of Theralase’s innovative treatment approach. This progress offers hope for the significant number of bladder cancer patients diagnosed annually in North America.

For further insights into TSE:TLT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.