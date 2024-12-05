News & Insights

Theralase Expands Clinical Trial for Bladder Cancer

December 05, 2024 — 07:46 am EST

Theralase Technologies (TSE:TLT) has released an update.

Theralase Technologies has opened a new clinical study site at St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton in Canada to advance its promising anti-cancer therapy for bladder cancer. The Phase II study has shown that over 68% of treated patients achieved a positive response, highlighting the potential of Theralase’s innovative treatment approach. This progress offers hope for the significant number of bladder cancer patients diagnosed annually in North America.

