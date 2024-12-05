Theralase Expands Cancer Study with Promising Results

Theralase Technologies (TSE:TLT) has released an update.
Theralase Technologies has launched a new clinical study site at St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton for its bladder cancer treatment using Ruvidar, achieving a complete response rate of over 61% in its Phase II trials. The company’s innovative anti-cancer therapy has shown promising results in treating BCG-Unresponsive Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer, with a total response rate of over 68%.
