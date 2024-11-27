TheraCryf Secures European Patent for Ox-1 Antagonist

Evgen Pharma (GB:TCF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

TheraCryf plc has been awarded a European patent for its highly selective Orexin 1 receptor antagonist, a promising development in treatments for mental health conditions like anxiety and addiction. The patent enhances TheraCryf’s international intellectual property portfolio, supporting its strategy to partner with larger pharmaceutical companies for advanced trials and commercialization. This milestone could attract investors looking to capitalize on the company’s innovative neuropsychiatry and oncology pipeline.

For further insights into GB:TCF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.