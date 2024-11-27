News & Insights

Stocks

TheraCryf Secures European Patent for Ox-1 Antagonist

November 27, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Evgen Pharma (GB:TCF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

TheraCryf plc has been awarded a European patent for its highly selective Orexin 1 receptor antagonist, a promising development in treatments for mental health conditions like anxiety and addiction. The patent enhances TheraCryf’s international intellectual property portfolio, supporting its strategy to partner with larger pharmaceutical companies for advanced trials and commercialization. This milestone could attract investors looking to capitalize on the company’s innovative neuropsychiatry and oncology pipeline.

For further insights into GB:TCF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.