News & Insights

Stocks

TheraCryf Reports Transformative Year and Growth

May 28, 2024 — 11:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Evgen Pharma (GB:TCF) has released an update.

TheraCryf plc, formerly Evgen Pharma, reported a transformative year with a decreased post-tax loss and reduced cash outflow, alongside securing a grant for a glioblastoma clinical trial. The company observed promising activity of their lead drug SFX-01 in various cancer models and successfully acquired Chronos Therapeutics, expanding their neuropsychiatry portfolio. Despite a challenging market, TheraCryf is actively pursuing non-dilutive funding for their expanded pipeline and is progressing with the integration of Chronos Therapeutics.

For further insights into GB:TCF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.