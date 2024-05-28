TheraCryf Reports Transformative Year and Growth

Evgen Pharma (GB:TCF) has released an update.

TheraCryf plc, formerly Evgen Pharma, reported a transformative year with a decreased post-tax loss and reduced cash outflow, alongside securing a grant for a glioblastoma clinical trial. The company observed promising activity of their lead drug SFX-01 in various cancer models and successfully acquired Chronos Therapeutics, expanding their neuropsychiatry portfolio. Despite a challenging market, TheraCryf is actively pursuing non-dilutive funding for their expanded pipeline and is progressing with the integration of Chronos Therapeutics.

