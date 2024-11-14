TheraCryf plc to Announce Interim Results in November

News & Insights

Evgen Pharma (GB:TCF) has released an update.

TheraCryf plc, specializing in oncology and neuropsychiatry drug development, will release its interim results for the first half of 2024 on November 28. The company, which trades on AIM under the ticker TCF, invites current and potential investors to a live presentation on the same day, providing an opportunity for engagement and questions.

