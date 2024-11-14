TheraCryf Expands Equity with New Share Issue

Evgen Pharma (GB:TCF) has released an update.

TheraCryf plc, a UK-based clinical stage drug development company specializing in oncology and neuropsychiatry, has issued over 2.27 million new ordinary shares to cover professional fees. This move brings the company’s total shares in issue to 429.6 million, offering potential investors an opportunity to engage with its promising pipeline of treatments. TheraCryf is listed on AIM in London under the ticker TCF.

