Markets

THEON Announces Major US-European Investments To Advance AR Soldier Systems

August 12, 2025 — 01:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - THEON International Plc (THEON.AS), on Tuesday, announced a series of strategic investments and partnerships in the United States and Europe under its THEON NEXT initiative to advance next-generation soldier systems through targeted investments, collaborations, and co-development initiatives.

To support this vision, THEON has committed $15 million to Kopin Corp., a U.S.-based micro-display specialist. This includes a $7 million convertible loan and an $8 million equity stake in Kopin's Scottish subsidiary, which will serve as the foundation for a new European joint venture. THEON's U.S. subsidiary, T-Industries, will relocate to Kopin's Virginia facility, establishing a manufacturing hub for AR-enabled products. An additional $8 million will be invested over five years to support U.S. operations and co-development efforts.

THEON has also signed a renewable two-year supply agreement with eMagin Corp., a key supplier of OLED micro-displays used in THEON's A.R.M.E.D. product line, including the IRIS-C system. This partnership ensures continued access to high-resolution imaging technologies critical for defense applications.

In another strategic move, THEON has partnered with ALEREON to integrate Ultra-Wide-Band wireless technology into its systems. UWB offers secure, low-latency communication superior to conventional protocols like Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. THEON will manufacture UWB-enabled systems in Greece and promote them across Europe and the Middle East.

Also, THEON has made an investment of €5 million in VARJO Technologies Oy, a Finnish company that specializes in VR and MR headsets designed for defense training and simulation. The investment is structured as a convertible loan and includes the potential for an additional €5 million. This partnership aims to leverage THEON's expertise in defense alongside VARJO's immersive technologies to create advanced training solutions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.