Thematic ETF Investing Strategies for 2023

(1:30) - Stock Market Outlook For 2023: What Should Investors Expect?

(10:00) - How Should You Be Positioning Your Portfolio For The New Year?

(14:50) - Will Cyber Security Continue To Benefit Heading Into 2023?

(17:00) - Should You Be Gaining Exposure To Clean Energy?

(19:25) - How Will The US Infrastructure Bill Impact The Sector?

(22:00) - 2022 ETF Inflows: Will Thematic ETFs See A Boost?

(25:45) - Episode Roundup: CIBR, IHAK, RNRG, ICLN, CNRG, LIT, PAVE, IFRA

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Jon Maier, Chief Investment Officer at Global X, about thematic investing strategies for 2023. Global X offers 100 ETFs with about $37 billion in assets under management in the US.

2022 has been a brutal year for investors with both bonds and stocks suffering record losses, and it remains to be seen whether the Fed will be able to engineer a softish landing next year.

Jon expects a bumpy ride for markets in the near term and favors quality companies with strong cash flows. He expects themes like Cybersecurity, Clean Energy, Lithium, and Infrastructure Development to do well next year as demand in these areas is likely to increase despite slower global economic growth.

We continue to see increased demand for cybersecurity products and services due to rising threats. Take a look at ETFs like the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF IHAK and the Global X Cybersecurity ETF BUG. CrowdStrike CRWD and Palo Alto Networks PANW are among the top holdings in these ETFs.

Clean Energy and lithium ETFs could get a boost from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 that provides $370 billion to combat climate change. The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF ICLN and the SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF CNRG are worth a look.

The Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF LIT holds companies like Tesla TSLA and Albemarle ALB, which are involved in the global mining and exploration of lithium, or in lithium battery production.

Infrastructurestocks could benefit from an estimated $2.6 trillion in spending over the next 10 years. In fact, increasing infrastructure spending is one of the few areas that the two parties agree on. The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF PAVE and the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF IFRA invest in companies that are part of the infrastructure theme.

