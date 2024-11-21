Thelloy Development Group Sees Revenue Rise but Faces Loss

Thelloy Development Group Limited (HK:1546) has released an update.

Thelloy Development Group Limited reported a significant increase in revenue to HK$180.7 million for the first half of 2024, compared to HK$127.5 million in the same period last year. Despite the revenue boost, the company faced a loss of HK$13.8 million, contrasting with a slight profit in the previous year, leading the board to decide against an interim dividend. The loss per share also widened to HK1.72 cents, reflecting the company’s financial challenges.

