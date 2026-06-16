TheFork Joins AmEx's Growing Global Dining Network in $700M Deal

American Express Company AXP, has announced plans to acquire TheFork, a leading European restaurant reservation and management platform, from Tripadvisor, Inc. TRIP in a deal valued at approximately $700 million. The transaction is expected to be closed before the end of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

TheFork connects diners with more than 50,000 restaurants across 11 European countries through its booking, discovery, and restaurant management platform. Once the deal closes, AmEx's global dining network will expand to roughly 75,000 bookable venues, giving cardholders access to a broader range of restaurant experiences. TheFork has generated roughly $232 million in revenues over the past 12 months, highlighting the scale of the business being added to AmEx's growing dining network.

The deal builds on an initiative that has been developing for several years. AmEx acquired Resy in 2019 and restaurant software provider Tock in 2024, steadily expanding its presence in restaurant reservations and hospitality technology. Earlier this year, management announced plans to combine Resy and Tock into a larger network, and TheFork adds another important piece to that effort.

While the acquisition is unlikely to materially boost earnings in the near term, it strengthens AmEx's efforts to deepen customer engagement, drive card spending, and expand its dining ecosystem. The deal also broadens its presence in Europe, a market that has been an important contributor to international cardmember spending growth.

The transaction also benefits Tripadvisor by simplifying the business and freeing up capital to support the growth of Viator, TRIP's higher-growth experiences marketplace.

Competitor Moves Into Dining

Unlike American Express, major rivals like Mastercard Incorporated MA and Visa Inc. V have largely expanded their dining offerings through partnerships rather than acquisitions.

Mastercard has strengthened its dining benefits through programs, such as the Mastercard Collection and Asia Gourmet Circle. These initiatives give MA's eligible cardholders restaurant reservations, exclusive dining experiences, and special perks across several international markets.

Visa has continued to expand its Visa Dining Collection through partnerships with platforms such as OpenTable. The program provides premium cardholders with reservations, curated dining events, and other dining-related benefits across multiple regions.

AXP’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of AXP have risen 14% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 15.5%.



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From a valuation standpoint, AXP trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88X, up from the industry average of 10.17X. AXP carries a Value Score of C.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXP’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $17.59 per share, implying a 14.37% jump from the year-ago period’s level.



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AXP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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