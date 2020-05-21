TheCityUK hires former lawmaker to navigate Brexit, COVID-19

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - The body for promoting Britain's financial services sector overseas said on Thursday it had appointed a former senior lawmaker to head its policy work as the industry grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic and departure from the European Union.

TheCityUK said former lawmaker Emma Reynolds would join on June 15 as managing director for public affairs, policy and research. She is a former Labour party spokeswoman for Europe and was on the House of Commons Brexit and Health committees.

"At such an extraordinary time in our industry’s history her considerable experience and political expertise will be a huge asset," said Miles Celic, chief executive of TheCityUK.

Britain's post-Brexit transition period with the EU ends on Dec. 31, ending unfettered access to its biggest single financial services export customer.

TheCityUK is advising the government on how to recapitalise companies struggling to stay in business after a national lockdown introduced in March to fight the pandemic is tipping the country into its worst recession in 300 years.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)

