Dec 21 (Reuters) - Cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC.N said on Wednesday it was no longer in talks to acquire bankrupt Cineworld Group CINE.L after initial talks with certain lenders.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.