Theater chain AMC says no longer in talks to acquire bankrupt Cineworld

Adds announcement details, background

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC.N said on Wednesday it was no longer in talks to acquire bankrupt Cineworld Group CINE.L after initial talks with certain lenders.

AMC said the earlier discussions were focused on the acquisition of certain theater assets of Cineworld in the United States and Europe, which would be financed partly through issuance of its preferred stock and debt financing provided by the lenders.

Cineworld, the world's second-largest cinema chain operator, in October announced a bankruptcy settlement with its landlords and lenders, clearing the way for the company to borrow funds and make a $1 billion debt repayment.

Cineworld had agreed to explore a sale of the business and allow creditor input on its business plan as part of its bankruptcy settlement.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Maju Samuel)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.