Theater chain AMC says no longer in talks to acquire bankrupt Cineworld

Credit: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

December 21, 2022 — 08:29 am EST

Written by Chavi Mehta for Reuters ->

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC.N said on Wednesday it was no longer in talks to acquire bankrupt Cineworld Group CINE.L after initial talks with certain lenders.

AMC said the earlier discussions were focused on the acquisition of certain theater assets of Cineworld in the United States and Europe, which would be financed partly through issuance of its preferred stock and debt financing provided by the lenders.

Cineworld, the world's second-largest cinema chain operator, in October announced a bankruptcy settlement with its landlords and lenders, clearing the way for the company to borrow funds and make a $1 billion debt repayment.

Cineworld had agreed to explore a sale of the business and allow creditor input on its business plan as part of its bankruptcy settlement.

