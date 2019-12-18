Theater Chain AMC May Slash Its Dividend. BofA Says to Sell the Stock.

Bank of America Global Research analyst Bryan Goldberg lowered his price target on AMC stock to $7, from $14.

Analyst Bryan Goldberg lowered his price target on the stock to $7, from $14.

Concerned about tough comparisons and a potential dividend cut, Bank of America Global Research analyst Bryan Goldberg cut his rating on the movie-theater chain AMC Entertainment to Underperform from Neutral, with a new price target of $7, down from $14.

AMC stock (ticker: AMC) was down a penny at $8.11 on Wednesday morning. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Goldberg noted that the opening of Frozen II has been “solid,” and that a strong debut is likely for the new Star Wars movie opening this week. (Reviews have been mixed, but that seems unlikely to stop fans from seeing the ninth and final chapter in the long-running series.)

But Goldberg worries that post-Star Wars, the slate of films that will hit theaters in 2020 may not compare well with the lineup for 2019, a year that brought the Walt Disney (DIS) hits Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Toy Story 4, and The Lion King. He says estimates are “skewed to the downside” until the outlook for this year’s films becomes clearer.

AMC operates 637 theaters with a combined 8,114 screens in the U.S and 369 with 2,977 screens in Europe.

The analyst also noted that AMC’s nearly 10% dividend yield likely already reflects the potential for a dividend cut. He notes that covenants in $600 million of AMC convertible debt due September 2024 could trigger an unfavorable adjustment in the conversion rate if the current dividend is not cut in half by Sept. 15, 2020. He noted that the highly leveraged company’s net debt amounts to 6.2 times trailing 12-month earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Goldberg also pointed out that AMC also continues to face competition from “small stream competitors” like Netflix and other streaming services.

“AMC is a well-positioned operator in the exhibition space, however its high leverage has become a hindrance in an environment where sentiment has soured and estimates appear risky given tough 2020 theatrical comps, potentially pressuring relative equity performance until visibility on less proven IP improves,” he writes. “Beyond 2020, we remain constructive on AMC’s ability to monetize out-of-home movie-going, declining capital intensity and de-leveraging potential in 2021 and beyond.”

Write to Eric J. Savitz at eric.savitz@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.